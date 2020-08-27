Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE ESTC opened at $112.98 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $3,360,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,350,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 546,188 shares in the company, valued at $49,167,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after buying an additional 607,890 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Elastic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Elastic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

