Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ESTC opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $113.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 546,188 shares in the company, valued at $49,167,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 229,208 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $18,847,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,612,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,204,477.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

