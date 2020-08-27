Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of ESTC opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $113.52. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

