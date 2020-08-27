Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.83–0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $544-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.1 million.Elastic also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.83)-($0.69) EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $62,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,535,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

