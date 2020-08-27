Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.37. 29,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,977. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $113.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $559,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after buying an additional 607,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after buying an additional 886,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

