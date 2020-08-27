Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $113.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $62,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,535,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

