Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

EC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 74.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,836,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $6,470,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 713,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 261,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 1,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,058 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.87. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

