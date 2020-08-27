Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 215.19% from the company’s current price.

CPHRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

