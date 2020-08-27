Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE EV opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after acquiring an additional 272,061 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,973,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

