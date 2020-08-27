Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold a total of 116,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,594,802 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

