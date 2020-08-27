Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $149.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.11.

NYSE:EGP opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.