Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.85. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 258,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

