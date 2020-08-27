Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $72.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of DY opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 169.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

