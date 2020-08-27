Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $46.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of DY opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

