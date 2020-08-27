DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DXPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $339.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.76. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.70.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

