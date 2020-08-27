Duke Realty Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

DRE opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

