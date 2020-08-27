Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 67.8% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

DRE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.