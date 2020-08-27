Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE) Head to Head Survey

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.19 $5.50 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.98 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.92

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34% Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.63%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

