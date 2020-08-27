Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Dollar General stock opened at $204.09 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.65. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

