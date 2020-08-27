Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,689. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.65. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

