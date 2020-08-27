DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

DLHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised DLH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.30. DLH has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts predict that DLH will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in DLH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

