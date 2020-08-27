Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 17,084 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $868,208.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,347,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $411,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

