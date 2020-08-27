Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 17,084 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $868,208.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,347,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $150,450.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00.
- On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75.
NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $411,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
