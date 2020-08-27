Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 196.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

