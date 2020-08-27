DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $133.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.94.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $153.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $141.14.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,475. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.