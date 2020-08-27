Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.57. 11,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 300,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Digirad alerts:

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.