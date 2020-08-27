Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $2.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 566,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.