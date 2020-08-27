Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 130,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

