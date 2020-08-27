Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Dicks Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 88,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,421. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.