Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Dicks Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 116,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,421. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $54.50.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

