Diana P. Diaz Sells 2,600 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $12,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $127.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

