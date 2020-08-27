DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 600 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 191.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,653,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

