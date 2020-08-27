DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0077

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, DEX has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $1.47 million and $331,923.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00131241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.01662540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00198700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152357 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

