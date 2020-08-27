Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.48 ($8.80).

LHA stock opened at €8.77 ($10.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

