Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.48 ($8.80).

LHA stock opened at €8.77 ($10.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

