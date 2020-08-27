Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JACK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.