Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

DSGX opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 1.05. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

