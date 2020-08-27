Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 433,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,233,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

