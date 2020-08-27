Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stake Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.82% of Delek US worth $36,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 5.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DK opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

