Deere & Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $211.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $212.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.