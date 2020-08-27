Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CAO Marc A. Howze Sells 7,996 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $211.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average is $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $212.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

