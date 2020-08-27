Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 13,164 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DECK opened at $211.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $225.70.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.