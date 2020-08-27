DAEX Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $440,798.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00042368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.05602586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

