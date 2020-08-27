DA Davidson Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $240.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Splunk from $188.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $220.56. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.21.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,765,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

