D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 17.9%

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) fell 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 3,564,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 771,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34.

D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that D-Box Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

