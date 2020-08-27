D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

