D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $244.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $245.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.