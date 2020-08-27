D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $472,000 Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $214.57 on Thursday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at $234,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

