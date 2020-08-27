D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

