D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 98.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,294,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 86.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWT shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of -0.01. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

