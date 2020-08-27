Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.42. 634,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 916,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 15,045 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $321,662.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,593.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,664. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after buying an additional 406,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after buying an additional 856,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 606,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

