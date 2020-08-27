CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.84.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 484.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,603,774 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,752,000 after purchasing an additional 472,522 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.