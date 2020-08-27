CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.84.
NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 484.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,603,774 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,752,000 after purchasing an additional 472,522 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.